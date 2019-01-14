We’ve all thought it, surely. You’re watching British prime minister Theresa May on the news, speaking in parliament, or sheepishly meeting other heads of state with a stiff upper lip as the UK implodes around her, and you think it.

I know I have: “You have to hand it to her all the same. She’s still there. How does she do it?” May’s resilience will be tested again this week, but as of today, she’s hanging on in there.