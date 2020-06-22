Una Mullally: A collection of gay PR machines is not a Pride parade

This weekend is meant to be the biggest in the LGBT calendar in Ireland, the culmination of the Dublin LGBTQ+ Pride festival in a huge march through the city centre.

Pride is also an important revenue stream for bars, performers, DJs, drag queens, club promoters and the lively network that makes up the capital’s gay scene. When the lockdown came into effect, among the first to innovate were Ireland’s drag queens, hosting shows and drag competitions online, selling tickets and asking for viewer support to keep them afloat.