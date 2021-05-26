Traveller children: ‘It’s like we’re forgotten. We feel like garbage’
State violation of Travellers’ human rights outlined in damning report
“We have an unflinching exposition of ‘failure’ after ‘failure’ by a local authority to frankly give a damn about the Traveller families in their area. It pulls no punches.” File photograph: iStock
A damning report into human rights violations inflicted by our State on Traveller children, published on Monday, is a magnificent read.
Finally, we have an unflinching exposition of “failure” after “failure” by a local authority to frankly give a damn about the Traveller families in their area. It pulls no punches.