Transparency required on economic challenges of Covid-19

It is now clear that we are going to have to live with Covid-19 in our midst for the indefinite future. The consensus is that we simply cannot succeed in a strategy of killing off completely the virus on the island of Ireland by a reimposed total lockdown. We are not geographically isolated like New Zealand and even there the virus re-emerged when it seemed that it had been eradicated.

Most people seem to have concluded that whatever test-and-trace strategy has been put in place is incapable of dealing with the virus. Is it not time for maximum transparency in relation to the geographical incidence of the virus and the human resources that are deployed in testing and tracing?