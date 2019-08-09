Tories willing to sabotage UK out of blind hatred of EU
Boris Johnson has made it easier for EU leaders to refuse to budge on Brexit deal
“The team around Boris Johnson is boasting of his willingness to cling to office even if the House of Commons passes a motion of no confidence in his leadership.” Photograph: Julian Simmonds/Getty Images
The willingness of the British Conservative Party to risk the future of the United Kingdom in pursuit of a no-deal Brexit is breathtaking in its recklessness but no great surprise considering its past record on Ireland.
Just over a century ago the Tories, in alliance with the Ulster Unionists, brought the UK to the brink of civil war to prevent the establishment of a home rule parliament in Dublin. That set in motion a sequence of events that led to the major part of this island exiting the UK.