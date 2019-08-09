The willingness of the British Conservative Party to risk the future of the United Kingdom in pursuit of a no-deal Brexit is breathtaking in its recklessness but no great surprise considering its past record on Ireland.

Just over a century ago the Tories, in alliance with the Ulster Unionists, brought the UK to the brink of civil war to prevent the establishment of a home rule parliament in Dublin. That set in motion a sequence of events that led to the major part of this island exiting the UK.