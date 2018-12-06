Time for Dublin to consider a tactical retreat on Brexit
Varadkar and Coveney have sought credit for success but they are equally exposed to failure
A lorry passes a sign near the Border. The backstop deal ensuring a frictionless border is jeopardising by a no-deal Brexit. Photograph: Paul Faith/Getty Images
On Tuesday afternoon, as the British government staggered towards another Brexit humiliation, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar urged Fianna Fáil and Irish Labour to press their Westminster sister parties, the Liberal Democrats and British Labour, to support the EU-UK Withdrawal Agreement.
Speaking in the Dáil, Varadkar said rejection of the agreement would lead to a no-deal Brexit that “nobody would benefit from”.