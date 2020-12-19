This year was was one of breakthrough for Mary Lou McDonald

The rise of Sinn Féin led to opposing parties coming together after nearly a century

Pat Leahy

Mary Lou McDonald: She and her party have changed Irish politics. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

The two most important developments in politics in 2020 were, firstly, the rise of Sinn Féin and the party’s success at the general election and, secondly, its direct result – the coming together of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael after nearly a century. So, as the year comes to a close, let’s put the “how it started/how it’s going” lens on them.

This was the year Sinn Féin entered the political mainstream, in the sense that it is now a real contender to be a part of – indeed, to lead – the next government. In fact, you can hardly find anyone in Leinster House who doesn’t believe the party will certainly be in power after the next election. I take the rather more cautious view that predicting next year is difficult enough without forming cast-iron certainties about what’s going to happen in 4½ years’ time. But you can see why people are so convinced of the inevitability of Sinn Féin in government, all the same.

