This year was was one of breakthrough for Mary Lou McDonald

The two most important developments in politics in 2020 were, firstly, the rise of Sinn Féin and the party’s success at the general election and, secondly, its direct result – the coming together of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael after nearly a century. So, as the year comes to a close, let’s put the “how it started/how it’s going” lens on them.

This was the year Sinn Féin entered the political mainstream, in the sense that it is now a real contender to be a part of – indeed, to lead – the next government. In fact, you can hardly find anyone in Leinster House who doesn’t believe the party will certainly be in power after the next election. I take the rather more cautious view that predicting next year is difficult enough without forming cast-iron certainties about what’s going to happen in 4½ years’ time. But you can see why people are so convinced of the inevitability of Sinn Féin in government, all the same.