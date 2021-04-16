The vaccines mess may end but economic clouds loom; no wonder people are frightened

After months of taking the blame for the slow rollout of the Covid-19 vaccination programme, the European Union rode to the rescue this week with an extra half a million Pfizer doses, just in time to save the Government’s blushes over the chaotic handling of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The future of the Coalition depends on getting the vaccine rollout back on track so that the promised easing of restrictions next month can take place as scheduled. The timely intervention by the EU gave Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar the opportunity to claim that vaccine targets would still be met despite a topsy-turvy few days of contradictory announcements. They had better be right.