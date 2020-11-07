The lessons for Ireland in Trump's 70 million votes

Outside the count centre in Detroit, Michigan, Donald Trump supporters gathered on Wednesday, chanting “Stop the count!”. Two thousand miles away, another set of identical-looking protesters surrounded the Maricopa County election office in Phoenix, Arizona, shouting “Count the vote!”. Played back to back on the rolling news channels, these clips seemed to sum up the absurdity of Trump’s pick’n’mix threats on democracy and the stupidity of his supporters.

What explanation, other than stupidity, was there for people trying to disrupt a process whose outcome was not even decided? If not for the stupidity of his supporters, why else did the coronavirus-denier-in-chief do better than in 2016 in places where there were more coronavirus deaths? How else to explain the majority of white women who voted for the child-caging pussy-grabber? Or the fact that a larger percentage of every racial minority voted for him this time?