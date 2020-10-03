The heated rows behind Government doors will be all about Covid
The choice is between suppressing virus at all costs or living with it to save the economy
Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe during a media briefing on Tuesday, on the macroeconomic forecast for Budget 2021. It turns out that the impact of the pandemic has not been as cataclysmic as feared back in the spring. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins
Amidst the relentless procession of screw-ups, accidents and minor calamities – some self-inflicted, some not – which have become a staple of life in Government, there was some good news, of a sort, for the Coalition this week.
Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe published his pre-budget forecasts, assessing the current state of the economy and its likely progress next year. And it turns out that the impact of the pandemic has not been as cataclysmic as feared back in the spring.