The heated rows behind Government doors will be all about Covid

Amidst the relentless procession of screw-ups, accidents and minor calamities – some self-inflicted, some not – which have become a staple of life in Government, there was some good news, of a sort, for the Coalition this week.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe published his pre-budget forecasts, assessing the current state of the economy and its likely progress next year. And it turns out that the impact of the pandemic has not been as cataclysmic as feared back in the spring.