The great stock market sell-off: have the robots run amok?
Chris Johns: Algorithmic trading has played a role in recent market volatility
Robot trading: when the dust settles the casualties will be revealed – with luck, just a few professional speculators, and owners of robots, who should have known better. Photograph: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg
Anyone curious about what a world run by robots might look like should take a glance at the current gyrations in stock markets. It might seem like old-fashioned market volatility, but the recent turbulence has new and worrying drivers.