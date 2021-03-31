The dam of public patience has already cracked and broken

The official but “anonymous Government source” (the AGS) had spoken on the outlook for lifting the lockdown well before the Cabinet had its meeting to consider the matter. Most people in Leinster House have a very good idea who the AGS is – widely reputed to be a very ambitious Minister who spends an inordinate amount of time talking to the media off the record. The AGS even told one newspaper this week that the Cabinet had recently failed to adequately dampen down public expectations.

And so it has become clear that the plan for the Easter holidays is to have no plan – in case any coherent roadmap would be misinterpreted by the impatient public as an optimistic omen that the end of lockdown is in sight.