The 8th Amendment was an emergency for 35 years. But there are other emergencies
Una Mullally: Experience of playing part in political process and change has altered people in many way
This movement created an energy that has changed people. Canvassers made new connections, exchanged ideas, got to know people in their communities, learned about grassroots activism, organising and fundraising. Photograph: Getty Images
‘The first thing is to keep those WhatsApp groups going.” Last Friday morning I happened to be talking to Sinead Gibney, the new Dún Laoghaire candidate for the Social Democrats. What Gibney was referring to was how the messaging platform WhatsApp was utilised as an organising tool and a forum of conversation for the thousands of women and men around the country who mobilised to win the Eighth Amendment referendum.