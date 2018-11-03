Targeting Travellers never harmed a politician yet

The condemnation of Peter Casey’s ill-informed views was hypocritical

Breda O'Brien

Presidential candidate Peter Casey, “a man who had no problem kicking an already despised minority in Irish society”. Photograph: Gareth Chaney Collins

Presidential candidate Peter Casey, “a man who had no problem kicking an already despised minority in Irish society”. Photograph: Gareth Chaney Collins

Before the elites write off those who voted for Peter Casey as a basket of deplorables, they might consider what part they have played themselves in creating a state of affairs where a significant protest vote ensued.

Because that was what the Casey vote was about – people signalling that they are sick of the sanctimony of the current opinion-formers and office-holders.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.