Suzanne Lynch: Biden roars back as Democrats opt for safest bet

Voters choose moderate alternative to Bernie Sanders in race to unseat Trump

Suzanne Lynch

Democratic presidential hopefuls Vermont senator Bernie Sanders and former vice-president Joe Biden: A key test will be next week’s primary contest in Michigan. Photographs: Timothy A Clary/Frederic J Brown

Democratic presidential hopefuls Vermont senator Bernie Sanders and former vice-president Joe Biden: A key test will be next week’s primary contest in Michigan. Photographs: Timothy A Clary/Frederic J Brown

As political comebacks go, it was one of the most remarkable in American history.

Having run a lacklustre campaign since announcing his candidacy 11 months ago, Joe Biden surged to victory on Super Tuesday, winning states across the country and positioning himself as the undisputed moderate alternative to Bernie Sanders as Democrats choose their candidate to take on Donald Trump.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.