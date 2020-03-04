Suzanne Lynch: Biden roars back as Democrats opt for safest bet
Voters choose moderate alternative to Bernie Sanders in race to unseat Trump
Democratic presidential hopefuls Vermont senator Bernie Sanders and former vice-president Joe Biden: A key test will be next week’s primary contest in Michigan. Photographs: Timothy A Clary/Frederic J Brown
As political comebacks go, it was one of the most remarkable in American history.
Having run a lacklustre campaign since announcing his candidacy 11 months ago, Joe Biden surged to victory on Super Tuesday, winning states across the country and positioning himself as the undisputed moderate alternative to Bernie Sanders as Democrats choose their candidate to take on Donald Trump.