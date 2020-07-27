Strong legal basis for making Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory
Courts might override individual rights in context of contagious disease
A volunteer receives a Covid-19 vaccine during the trial stage of the vaccine produced by Chinese company Sinovac Biotech at the Hospital das Clinicas in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photograph: Sao WPaulo state government/AFP
Promising results from Covid-19 vaccine trials emerged last week, while concern grows about the non-attendance by close contacts of coronavirus patients for testing. If a viable Covid-19 vaccine is found, will the Oireachtas legislate for mandatory vaccination?
Mandatory vaccination programmes exist in other European countries but not in Ireland. Rather than constitutional law being a barrier to this type of legislation, it might in fact support it.