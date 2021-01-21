Stormont bemused by Republic's stonewalling over Covid data
Newton Emerson: The Republic has never taken cross-Border co-operation on Covid-19 seriously
Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill and First Minister Arlene Foster: Stormont is united in bemusement and frustration at the Republic’s stonewalling. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Genuine mystery surrounds the Irish Government’s lengthy refusal to share Covid passenger data with Northern Ireland. The Government will not explain it and nobody else can see what the issue might be.
Health authorities in the North want access to the passenger locator forms filled in by people arriving in the Republic who are travelling on to Northern Ireland, so that self-isolation requirements can be followed up.