Leo Varadkar’s offer to Micheál Martin of a deal to keep the current political arrangements in place until 2020 is a calculated political manoeuvre which could just as easily lead to an election in the autumn as one in two years’ time.

The subtext of Varadkar’s offer is that if Fianna Fáil is not prepared to guarantee political stability for another two years then all bets are off and an election is a real possibility.