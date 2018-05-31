Stephen Collins: Varadkar deserves credit for referendum landslide
Abortion result strengthens Taoiseach’s hand before coming general election
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar: While he was criticised by some Yes campaigners for not adopting a more aggressive approach, the end result proves he has his finger on the pulse of middle Ireland. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins
A range of people can claim credit for abortion referendum landslide but the politician who deserves it most is Leo Varadkar. The outcome was a vindication of the strategy and tactics he adopted when he became Taoiseach last June and pledged to hold a referendum within 12 months.