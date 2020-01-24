Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin are not just competing with each other for the Taoiseach’s office in this election campaign. They are both fighting for their political lives as the outcome will determine whether they can survive as leaders of their respective parties.

Martin took a courageous risk in Wednesday night’s televised leader’s debate by declaring that he would not go into coalition with Sinn Féin as it was a “moral question” of agreeing to share power with a party which continues to justify the murderous campaign of the Provisional IRA.