Successive Irish and British governments have to accept responsibility for allowing lawlessness to flourish in Border areas since the signing of the Belfast Agreement in 1998. The shocking torture of Kevin Lunney has exposed the absence of the basic conditions of law and order to which the community is entitled.

It is important that pressure is now maintained on the authorities in both jurisdictions to finally get to grips with the requirement to provide proper policing along the Border so the community is no longer held hostage by criminal and republican gangs and their bosses