Basic competence and the ability to stay out of trouble are among the unsung virtues of politics. They have become even more important in this age of attention-seeking politicians who can’t resist television or radio appearances and make fools of themselves on Twitter in the belief that publicity is an end in itself.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan is a case in point of a politician who does a difficult job well and avoids attracting unnecessary attention by foolish publicity stunts or rushing into comment about issues which have nothing to do with his brief.