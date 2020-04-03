Stephen Collins: The cliche Ireland has 'a third world' health service was never remotely true

Continuing national solidarity will be needed for economic recovery in wake of Covid-19

Stephen Collins

Something else that has been highlighted by the emergency is the quality of our health service and the commitment and bravery of the people who work in it. Photograph: Alan Betson

Something else that has been highlighted by the emergency is the quality of our health service and the commitment and bravery of the people who work in it. Photograph: Alan Betson

The broad political consensus in support of the measures to deal with the threat of Covid-19 has shown that our politicians are capable of putting the national interest first in a real emergency. Dealing with the financial fall-out from in the autumn is likely to be another matter.

The country will be able to recover quickly if there is a government in place that is capable of mobilising a national effort. The other side of the coin is that political instability could facilitate a descent into economic chaos as the various interest groups struggle for advantage.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.