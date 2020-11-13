Stephen Collins: Supreme Court the architect of its own misfortune

Judiciary that protested political interference in the Polish judicial system now requires political intervention to rid themselves of a colleague

Stephen Collins

Séamus Woulfe: ‘Did nothing involving impropriety such as would justify calls for his resignation from office.’ Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Irish public life has come to a sorry pass when the institutions of the State appear to be gearing up to impeach a Supreme Court judge whose offence was to attend a dinner during the summer lull in the Covid pandemic.

The Supreme Court has dragged itself into disrepute by the way it has handled the Séamus Woulfe affair and washed its dirty linen in public. If the Government follows suit and institutes impeachment proceedings at the behest of their lordships it will set a dangerous precedent that could come back to haunt Irish democracy in the years ahead.

