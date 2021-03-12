Stephen Collins: Support for Rusbridger has hollow ring to it
Episode could undermine Future of the Media Commission and its likely recommendations
The Commission has unanimously agreed to support Rusbridger’s continued membership. Photograph: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images
The decision of the Future of the Media Commission to rally behind one of its members who published a blogpost critical of a rape victim has raised uncomfortable questions about whether the government appointed body believes the media should be exempt from the standards it demands from everybody else.
The episode has the potential to undermine the credibility of the Commission and whatever recommendations it makes about how a healthy independent media with a commitment to truth and transparency can continue to survive in the era of social media and fake news.