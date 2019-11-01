Stephen Collins: Stop the dangerous guff about a united Ireland
It is essential the Government is clear in rejecting Sinn Féin’s Border poll demand
There are two fundamental obstacles in the way of a united Ireland: the question of national identity and the question of how a united Ireland could ever be funded. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters
The incessant chatter among politicians and commentators in the Republic about the prospect of a united Ireland in the wake of Brexit is guff, but it is deeply dangerous guff which has the capacity to destabilise the already fragile political settlement in the North.
Idle claims that a united Ireland will inevitably follow the exit of the United Kingdom from the EU have raised unnecessary fears among unionists and false expectation among nationalists about the public mood in the Republic.