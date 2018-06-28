Stephen Collins: Sinn Féin may be wise to support second Higgins term
Party faces choice of backing popular President or fighting battle it would lose
President Michael D Higgins: “Most important of all his humanity has shone through at important moments.” Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill
President Michael D Higgins may give the impression that he is a cuddly innocent in a world of ruthless politicians but, as the ongoing “will he, won’t he” speculation about a second term in the Áras demonstrates, he is one of the shrewdest political operators of them all.
By delaying so long in declaring his intentions he has given potential opponents very little time to get organised to mount a realistic challenge to him in a presidential election due in November.