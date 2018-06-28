President Michael D Higgins may give the impression that he is a cuddly innocent in a world of ruthless politicians but, as the ongoing “will he, won’t he” speculation about a second term in the Áras demonstrates, he is one of the shrewdest political operators of them all.

By delaying so long in declaring his intentions he has given potential opponents very little time to get organised to mount a realistic challenge to him in a presidential election due in November.

