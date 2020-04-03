The broad political consensus in support of the measures to deal with the threat of Covid-19 has shown that our politicians are capable of putting the national interest first in a real emergency. Dealing with the financial fall-out from in the autumn is likely to be another matter.

The country will be able to recover quickly if there is a government in place that is capable of mobilising a national effort. The other side of the coin is that political instability could facilitate a descent into economic chaos as the various interest groups struggle for advantage.