Stephen Collins: Prospect of hard Brexit receding
Squaring Border circle remains one of the most intractable elements of negotiations
Britain’s prime minister Theresa May: The crucial thing about her agreement with Tory moderates this week is that a hard Brexit no longer appears to be a live option. Photograph: Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images
The good news for Ireland from this week’s drama in the House of Commons is that thanks to Theresa May’s deal with the sensible wing of the Conservative Party the prospect of a no-deal Brexit now seems remote at best. Given the many twists and turns in the Brexit process to date, nothing can be totally ruled out but it would appear that the United Kingdom is heading in the direction of a soft Brexit.