Stephen Collins: No wonder the public is confused and frightened

Vaccine and quarantine shambles may end but tricky tax and spending decisions loom

Stephen Collins

The future of the Coalition depends on getting the vaccine rollout back on track so the promised easing of restrictions next month can take place as scheduled. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

The future of the Coalition depends on getting the vaccine rollout back on track so the promised easing of restrictions next month can take place as scheduled. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

After months of taking the blame for the slow rollout of the Covid-19 vaccination programme, the European Union rode to the rescue this week with an extra half a million Pfizer doses, just in time to save the Government’s blushes over the chaotic handling of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The future of the Coalition depends on getting the vaccine rollout back on track so that the promised easing of restrictions next month can take place as scheduled. The timely intervention by the EU gave Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar the opportunity to claim that vaccine targets would still be met despite a topsy-turvy few days of contradictory announcements. They had better be right.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.