Stephen Collins: Micheál Martin brought political chaos on his own head

It was fortunate for Micheál Martin that on the morning after the sacking of Barry Cowen the General Court of the European Union made a decision in the Apple tax case which was critical for this country’s international reputation and indeed for the future prosperity of its people.

The repercussions of the Apple case and the Government’s decision to postpone lifting some of the Covid restrictions swept the Cowen sacking and its fallout from the headlines. The Taoiseach now has a chance to put his uncertain first few weeks in office behind him and move on to dealing with the issues that really matter.