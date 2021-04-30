Stephen Collins: McElwain tribute shows SF is no ordinary political party

There is something troubling about the fact that in the same week that Arlene Foster was forced to step down as the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), the IRA man who she believes shot her father in the head was eulogised by a Sinn Féin TD as a continuing inspiration.

While the focus of attention is currently on the future of the DUP, the real face of the campaign to have a Border poll was exposed for anybody who cared to see it by the boast of Monaghan Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy that notorious IRA killer Séamus McElwain’s vision of a united Ireland is close to being realised.