Stephen Collins: Irish politics has become more Trumpian

Trump playbook has taken firm root in Irish politics and his values look set to prevail here

Stephen Collins

Joe Biden’s plea to American politicians to “stop the shouting and lower the temperature” could well be applied to Dáil Éireann where aggressive grandstanding by Opposition TDs like Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and Richard Boyd Barrett have become the norm. Photograph: Getty Images

Joe Biden’s plea to American politicians to “stop the shouting and lower the temperature” could well be applied to Dáil Éireann where aggressive grandstanding by Opposition TDs like Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and Richard Boyd Barrett have become the norm. Photograph: Getty Images

There is justifiable pride in this country that Joe Biden, the most self-consciously Irish president in American history, took office with such dignity and grace. His inspiring inauguration speech was a salute to the values of decency and moderation and represented traditional democratic politics at its best.

The contrast with his aggressive, loud-mouth predecessor could not have been greater, but the scale of the challenge that faces him in attempting to heal a bitterly divided country and restore the reputation of the US at an international level cannot be underestimated.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.