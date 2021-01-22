Stephen Collins: Irish politics has become more Trumpian

There is justifiable pride in this country that Joe Biden, the most self-consciously Irish president in American history, took office with such dignity and grace. His inspiring inauguration speech was a salute to the values of decency and moderation and represented traditional democratic politics at its best.

The contrast with his aggressive, loud-mouth predecessor could not have been greater, but the scale of the challenge that faces him in attempting to heal a bitterly divided country and restore the reputation of the US at an international level cannot be underestimated.