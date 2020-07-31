Stephen Collins: Government needs to get tough when Dáil gets going again

The three-party Coalition is doomed unless it learns to fight back far more robustly against the forces intent on destroying it. The manner in which it caved in on relatively minor issues like stopping the pandemic payment for foreign holiday-makers and ministerial pay does not augur well for its ability to cope with the really big political storms that inevitably lie ahead.

The Government was entirely justified in withdrawing the pandemic payment for people who flout the advice not to travel abroad unless it is essential, never mind those leaving the country for good. The vast majority of people have willingly obeyed the advice not to holiday abroad. By allowing itself to be bullied into a U-turn by hysterical objections, the Coalition let down the vast majority of people who have shown a willingness to act in the common good even if that entails a financial sacrifice.