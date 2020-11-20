Stephen Collins: Government must assert its authority over Nphet

The Government has wisely defused the judicial appointment controversy by declining to take further action over Séamus Woulfe. Given the far-reaching decisions it will have to make in the coming weeks on Covid restrictions and the fallout from Brexit, the public would not have forgiven it for wasting time and energy dealing with the fallout from a squabble amongst the country’s senior judges.

Decisions on if and how the country will exit from the Level 5 lockdown will be made next week. That process will require a combination of wisdom and courage from a Government which was bullied by the National Public Healthy Emergency Team (Nphet) into moving harder and faster than it had planned a month ago to no great obvious effect.