Stephen Collins: FG and FF seem oblivious to the daily SF assault they suffer on social media
Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael not at the races in online war of words
An academic study has now confirmed the full extent of Sinn Féin’s domination of social media.
Sinn Féin’s domination of social media in February’s general election contributed significantly to the party’s stunning success, particularly among younger voters, and it points up an alarming level of complacency or incompetence in the way the other two big parties Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil approached the campaign.
Sinn Féin ran a social media onslaught right out of the playbook of Donald Trump or Matteo Salvini, attacking the two mainstream parties as “elitist” and out of touch with the concerns of ordinary people and presenting themselves as the agents of change. It succeeded beyond the party’s wildest dreams as evidenced by the fact that it didn’t run enough candidates to capitalise fully on its support.