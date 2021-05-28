Stephen Collins: Extending emergency powers too easy for Coalition

Semi-totalitarian powers justified as emergency response have now been normalised

Stephen Collins

A Garda speaks with a passenger at a checkpoint at the departure gates in Terminal 1 at Dublin Airport on Monday. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

The proposed extension into 2022 of emergency powers to deal with Covid raises fundamental issues for our democracy.

Of particular concern is the apparent public indifference to the extension of a law which allows for restrictions on the freedom of movement and bans on a whole range of events and activities that were considered fundamental rights before the pandemic began.

