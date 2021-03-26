Stephen Collins: Doubts grow over Von der Leyen’s stewardship

Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s objection to European Commission plans to impose export bans on Covid vaccines was an unusually strong and important diplomatic intervention by Ireland. It played a part in promoting a compromise deal with the UK which averted a potentially disastrous trade war over vaccines.

Martin made no bones about his opposition to the notion of a vaccine export ban being floated by the Commission with the apparent backing of France and Germany. He went public on a number of occasions early in the week to make it clear that he was very much against the proposal and similarly trenchant views were expressed by European Affairs Minister Thomas Byrne.