Stephen Collins: Do we want a shared island or a united Ireland?

Nationalist Ireland must choose between two competing visions of the future

Stephen Collins

President Higgins and his wife Sabina at Áras an Uachtaráin: his recent address urging an inclusive approach to commemoration was a vitally important contribution to public life. Photograph: Maxwells Dublin

As Brexit enters the end game there is no escaping the fact that the whole process has fuelled a renewed outbreak of Brit-bashing in this country.

In the long term this could have more damaging consequences for the people of this island than Brexit itself by fuelling a nationalist narrative that runs counter to everything our membership of the EU represents.

