The potentially devastating impact of coronavirus for public health and the economy has put the skids under Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil to agree a programme for government and rotate the office of Taoiseach between them. Until early this week the parties had been inching towards formal talks at a snail’s pace but the time for political manoeuvring is over.

The Taoiseach’s announcement in Washington of a range of dramatic measures which will impact on the lives of every citizen has left him and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin with no excuse to engage in any further delay in forming a government that has the capacity to lead the country through a time of unprecedented crisis.