Stephen Collins: Common sense must prevail in Brexit fisheries row
If fishing symbolises emotional appeal of Brexit, it also exposes the contradictions
The future of the UK fishing industry depends on a deal even if that reality is taking time to sink in. File photograph: Getty
It is hard to believe that a dispute over fishing rights could stand in the way of a trade deal between the European Union and United Kingdom, given the miniscule contribution the industry makes to the economy of both sides.
Yet as one Brussels wag put it: “Never underestimate the impact of gross emotional product on international relations.”