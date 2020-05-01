The Government slogan “We are all in this together” has worked pretty well during the Covid-19 crisis by helping to generate widespread compliance with the lockdown measures. The big question is whether the same sense of national purpose can be sustained for the measures that will be needed to underpin the recovery.

There is no avoiding the fact that the country will suffer a serious reduction in income this year. There is a gaping hole in the public finances due to the vast extra spending required to tide people over the health emergency while there has also been a simultaneous collapse in tax revenue.