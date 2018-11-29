Brexit is the most compelling political drama of our age not only because the consequences will be with us for generations but because nobody knows what the next act in the coming weeks is going to bring us, never mind what the final scene will be.

Most political crises involve the fate of political parties or leading politicians and follow certain generally accepted rules of engagement which have little direct bearing on the lives of ordinary people, but the outcome of this one will affect the lives of more than 60 million people in a direct fashion.