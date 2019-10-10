The one silver lining from Brexit is that it gave Paschal Donohoe the opportunity to bring in a sensible budget. It provided the Minister for Finance with a cast-iron excuse to resist the chorus of demands for extra spending from every vested interest group in the country, political opponents and, most crucially of all, his own Cabinet colleagues.

Following the strictures of the Fiscal Advisory Council and the Central Bank about the dangers of going back down the road that brought the country to the brink of financial ruin just a decade ago, the Minister needed to put a tight lid on spending. He also had to resist demands from Fine Gael colleagues, including Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, to reduce tax on hard-pressed middle-income earners in what will almost certainly be an election year.