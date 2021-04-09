Stephen Collins: Border poll talk fails to take account of loyalist anger

Demand for an early vote is further encouragement to those bent on creating mayhem

Stephen Collins

Both Taoiseach Micheal Martin and British PM Boris Johnson have appealed for calm in Northern Ireland as rioting and violence escalated in recent days. Video: Reuters

The eruption of loyalist violence this week should make nationalist politicians and commentators think twice before engaging in further idle chatter about the imminence of a united Ireland. With unionists clearly unsettled by the Northern Ireland protocol the pressure for a Border poll has added an even more dangerous ingredient to the mix.

Given the volatile atmosphere generated by the betrayal of the Democratic Unionist Party by their “friends” on the right wing of the Conservative party the drive by some nationalists to exploit the wound by demanding an early Border poll is further encouragement to those determined to create mayhem.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.