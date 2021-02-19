Stephen Collins: Attacks on EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen are short-sighted

The sudden outbreak of European Union bashing among Irish politicians following the European Commission blunder on the Northern Ireland protocol is a serious overreaction that threatens damaging consequences for the country’s credibility in the years ahead.

It has been noted widely in Brussels and across the EU that Ireland appears oblivious to the extraordinary solidarity shown to us over the Border issue during Brexit negotiations. On a more parochial level the tone of the response will undoubtedly encourage the anti-EU forces in this country to rear their heads again.