Solutions to Karlsruhe conundrum start to emerge

“Solange’s Revenge” may sound like a bodice-ripping French historical romance novel in the Angélique mould, but it describes succinctly a recent EU ruling by Germany’s constitutional court.

Students of European law know to associate Solange not, as in France, with a woman’s name but with a series of EU rulings from Germany’s highest court dating back to the 1970s.

At its simplest, generations of red-robed constitutional judges in Karlsruhe have, in their “Solange” rulings, given their qualified backing for EU law.

EU law is compatible with the Basic Law, the post-war constitution, as long as – “solange” in German – EU law offers what Karlsruhe deemed “substantially similar” protections of fundamental rights as in national law.

Despite a steady stream of German constitutional challenges to EU law over the years, Karlsruhe always deferred in the end to the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU). But its “Solange” and other rulings always reserved the right to conduct a deeper investigation, if needed at some time in the future, of whether EU legislation or institutional activity was compatible with the German constitution.

Karlsruhe decided the time had arrived with the European Central Bank’s bond-buying programme. In its ruling, Karlsruhe said that ECB bond-buying to stabilise the euro did not count as illegal monetary financing, as the complainants in the case claimed. But it agreed with their concern that the programme had not been explained enough to justify the participation of the Bundesbank, acting on a mandate from the Bundestag.

Unless that changed, and further proof of the emergency programme’s proportionality was furnished, the court ordered German MPs to rescind Bundesbank permission to continue to participate by August 5th. Although the ruling related to the bond-buying programme begun in 2015 (PSPP), it cuts across the planed Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme announced recently to deal with the impact of coronavirus.

Bark vs bite

Many in Germany have joined a hail of criticism elsewhere in the EU, attacking the ruling as excessively divisive and blunt, with potential political blow-back for the block. A pandemic, they argue, is no time to be pedantic.

But many German conservatives – politicians, lawyers and a legion of former constitutional court judges – have greeted the May 5th ruling as an overdue legal bite after decades of “Solange” barks.

Critics of the Karlsruhe ruling, they argue, are showing disregard or ignorance for decades of German jurisprudence on Europe – beginning with our heroine, Solange.