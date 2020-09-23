Solidarity in suppressing Covid in achievable - but let's not treat people as children
We need to be told the reasoning behind seemingly contradictory Covid-19 regulations
A pedestrian wearing a face mask walks past customers sitting outside restaurants in Dublin. Photograph: Paul Faith / AFP
It is fair to say that we are living in an emergency where hugely important decisions for the economy, public health and social conditions are being made by Cabinet decree; through the medium of statutory instruments under the Health Act 1947 immediately effective unless and until cancelled by the Houses of the Oireachtas.
You might imagine, then, that in a democracy there would be some scrutiny of these decrees and some opportunity for democratically elected public representatives in those Houses of the Oireachtas to question their rationality and proportionality.