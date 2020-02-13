Sinn Féin success nothing for unionists to worry about – in theory
Unification is still why everyone in Mary Lou McDonald’s party gets up in the morning
Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said an Irish government must ‘plan for constitutional change’. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
In theory, there is no reason for unionist concern about Sinn Féin joining or even leading an Irish government. Mary Lou McDonald’s party could win every seat in the Dáil and still be no closer to a united Ireland under the mechanisms of the Belfast Agreement.
It is not quite correct that Dublin has “no say in the internal affairs of Northern Ireland”, as the DUP’s Jeffrey Donaldson told Radio Ulster on Monday.