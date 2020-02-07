The emergence of the Paul Quinn murder as an issue in the final days of the election campaign may or may not have an impact on the result but it justifies in no uncertain terms the refusal of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil to consider going into government with Sinn Féin, whatever the outcome.

The evasive response of Mary Lou McDonald during the final leaders’ debate to questions about the brutal slaying of Quinn and her ambivalent attitude to the Special Criminal Court put the spotlight on the fundamental reason why Sinn Féin cannot be regarded like any other political party.